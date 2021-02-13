Rozier scores 41 points, Hornets beat Timberwolves 120-114

Charlotte improved to 13-14, opening a five-game homestand with its third victory in four games. Minnesota has lost four straight to fall to 6-20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terry Rozier scored 41 points and rookie LaMelo Ball had 20 points and 11 rebounds to help the Charlotte Hornets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-114 on Friday night.

Charlotte improved to 13-14, opening a five-game homestand with its third victory in four games. Minnesota has lost four straight to fall to 6-20.

Cody Zeller added 17 points for Charlotte on 7-of-8 shooting, Gordon Hayward had 14 points on 5-of-21 shooting, and Miles Bridges had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Hayward hit a 3-pointer to put Charlotte ahead 106-100 with 4:27 left. Malik Beasley scored 31 points — 16 in the first period — for Minnesota. Karl Anthony-Towns added 25 in his second game back after missing 13 because of the coronavirus.