Charlotte 49ers to join AAC beginning in 2023-24 season

Charlotte previously announced it would leave C-USA for the American but the timing of the move wasn't known until now.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte 49ers will complete their move to the American Athletic Conference in 2023, UNC Charlotte announced Friday.

The 49ers' departure from C-USA was announced last October, when Charlotte was among a handful of schools to accept an invite to the AAC.

"We're thrilled to be joining The American in 2023-24 and are diligently preparing for this transformational opportunity,” said 49ers’ Director of Athletics Mike Hill. “We look forward to competing in such an outstanding league. We're also grateful to our colleagues at Conference USA and anticipate an exciting final season as members in 2022-23."

Five other schools -- FAU, Rice, UAB, North Texas and UTSA -- are also leaving C-USA to join the American. The league will have 15 member schools with 14 playing football.

