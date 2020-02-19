CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2021 college football season will open in grand fashion as Clemson and Georgia announced they will meet at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on September 4, 2021.

The meeting will be the latest in an old rivalry that was once an annual tradition. The schools, which are only about 70 miles apart, last met in 2014. Clemson and Georgia split a home-and-home series with the home team winning each game.

They're also scheduled to play in Atlanta to start the 2024 season with home-and-home series scheduled in 2029-30 and 2032-33.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

RELATED: Charlotte-area high school football players sign with colleges

RELATED: Wake Forest to play Notre Dame in Charlotte in 2020

"Thank you to Georgia and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for helping make this game a reality," Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said. "Kicking off the 2021 season with this matchup will be a tremendous showcase for both universities and our fans. UGA is a great football program and we know that Charlotte will provide a first-class experience for everyone involved."

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said playing Clemson is another opportunity to schedule an elite opponent.

"This is another great opportunity to schedule a national non-conference game with a top level opponent," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. "Playing a regular season game in Charlotte will give our fans the opportunity for a completely new experience in a great city and top level stadium. I know our coaches and players will be excited for the challenge to kick off the season in this kind of environment."

The Charlotte Kickoff Game has quickly become one of the high-profile matchups in all of college football. Last year, North Carolina defeated South Carolina in the coming out party of true freshman quarterback Sam Howell. This coming September, Notre Dame will meet ACC foe Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium.