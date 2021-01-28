Wake Forest Announces 2021 Football Schedule

The Deacs will play six home games at Truist Field opening with Old Dominion on September 3rd

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Mark your calendars, Deacon Nation! Fall weekend plans can now come to the forefront as Wake Forest announced its complete 2021 schedule on Thursday. Additionally, fans can now secure their seats in the heart of Deactown for the 2021 season.

Deactown is wherever the Demon Deacons are, and this fall all are welcome at Truist Field.

The Deacs will play six home games at Truist Field, and will also have the opportunity to compete for a ninth Big 4 Championship as the second game of a non-conference series with longtime foe North Carolina joins with conference games against NC State and Duke.

• Wake Forest 2021 Football Schedule:

o Friday, Sept. 3 -- vs. Old Dominion

o Saturday, Sept. 11 -- vs. Norfolk State

o Saturday, Sept. 18 - vs. Florida State

o Friday, Sept. 24 - at Virginia

o Saturday, Oct. 2 - vs. Louisville (Family Weekend)

o Saturday, Oct. 9 - at Syracuse

o Saturday, Oct. 16 - OPEN

o Saturday, Oct. 23 - at Army

o Saturday, Oct. 30 - vs. Duke (Homecoming)

o Saturday, Nov. 6 - at North Carolina (non-conference)

o Saturday, Nov. 13 - vs. NC State (Senior Day)

o Saturday, Nov. 20 - at Clemson

o Saturday, Nov. 27 - at Boston College

The Dave Clawson era has seen a number of historical marks set and 2020 was no different. The Deacs continued to build on their own program record, reaching a fifth-straight bowl game. That mark is the third-longest streak in the ACC, trailing just Clemson and Miami (FL).

In Oct. 2020, the Demon Deacons went a perfect 4-0, which marked the first time since the 2007 season a Wake Forest team had accomplished that feat. The run included a three-game ACC winning streak and was highlighted by a 23-16 victory over No. 18 Virginia Tech. With the help of two 50-plus point games against Campbell and North Carolina, Wake Forest set a new program record, scoring 36.0 points per game. The previous record was held by the 2017 Dave Clawson led squad who averaged 35.3 points per game.

The 2021 campaign features games with four teams who finished the season in a bowl game, including defending ACC Champion Clemson, who represented the conference in the College Football Playoff.

Quotes:

Head Coach Dave Clawson:

"We are excited about our six-game home schedule for this fall and the challenging non-conference schedule that includes North Carolina and Army, who won a combined 17 games last season. It's an outstanding opportunity for our players, staff and fans to be able to compete for a Big Four Championship this fall. With 21 starters back, we are ready to work hard this spring to prepare for an exciting 2021 season."

Director of Athletics John Currie:

"Coming off a program-record fifth-straight bowl appearance, Coach Clawson, his staff and Deacon student-athletes continue to raise the standard for Wake Forest football. As we anticipate welcoming back fans to Truist Field on September 3 for the home opener against Old Dominion, we remember the grassroots momentum in 2019 that included a packed opening night crowd and launched our drive to offer The Best Fan Experience in North Carolina. The energy and passion of Deacon Nation has helped Wake Forest football to a 9-2 record at Truist over the past two years and will be a critical factor in the drive for another Big 4 Championship, a sixth-straight bowl and an ACC Title.

"Thanks to the loyalty of Wake Forest fans, the tireless work of our outstanding fan experience and ticketing staff, and the Ticket Purchase Assurance program, season ticket sales are already ahead of pace and we expect sellouts for multiple games this season. While we still have much work to do to put this pandemic behind us (wear your mask!), we invite the entire Winston-Salem and Triad community, and all of Deacon Nation, to make sure you secure your place in Deactown this fall!"

2021 Schedule News & Notes:

• The season opener versus Old Dominion on Friday, Sept. 3 will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

• Wake Forest's next home game on Saturday, Sept. 11 affords the Deacs the same opportunity, facing Norfolk State for the first time in program history.

• On Nov. 6, the Demon Deacons will play North Carolina for the 109th time in program history. This will mark the first time since the 2004 season that the Deacs and Tar Heels will meet in three consecutive seasons.

• The final non-conference game of the season has Wake Forest traveling to Army. This is the seventh time since 2007 the Deacs and Black Knights will square off, the most of any non-conference opponent over that period.

• A home date against NC State continues the third longest continuously played series in major college football and the longest in the ACC. The series has been played every year since 1910.