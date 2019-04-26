NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former North Carolina State interior offensive lineman and Charlotte Christian graduate Garrett Bradbury was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville, Tennessee Thursday night.

Behind Bradbury’s blocks, the Wolfpack averaged 456.2 yards of total offense and 4.0 touchdowns per game during the 2018 season.

Quarterback Ryan Finley completed 326 of his 484 attempts (67.4 percent) for 3,928 yards and 25 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Finley added 21 yards and one scoring run on 42 carries.

Running back Reggie Gallaspy II gained 1,091 yards and scored 18 touchdowns on 228 carries. Gallaspy averaged 4.8 yards per carry.

For his efforts during the 2018 season, Bradbury was named a Consensus All-American and the winner of the Dave Rimington Trophy, given annually to the nation’s best center.