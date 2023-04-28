2023 NFL Draft Day 2: Panthers pick Mingo for O-line

A day after making the first pick of the year, Carolina adds more to the roster.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft came and went. The Carolina Panthers used the very first pick of the season to bring quarterback Bryce Young to the Queen City.

Now, it's time for the second and third rounds of the draft a day later.

The Panthers pounced again Friday for the offensive line with the 39th pick overall. This time, wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from Ole Miss was in their sights, and Carolina came calling for him.

Born and raised in Mississippi, Mingo courted offers to play at Georgia and Auburn as well before deciding to stay in the Magnolia State. As a freshman ins 2019, he started all 12 of Ole mIss's games, finishing the season with 12 receptions for 172 yards and a touchdown. He caught 27 passes the next year for 379 yards.

While he missed seven games in his junior season, he still finished the year with 22 receptions for 346 yards and three touchdowns. In 2022, the Clarion-Ledger reported he set the school's record for most receiving yards in a game with 247.