CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cam Newton Foundation is hosting an online Meshika hat raffle to raise funds for youth programs.

The fundraiser encourages fans to purchase a $50 raffle ticket for the chance to win a one-of-a-kind customized Meshika hat.

According to the foundation, each hat will be custom fit to the winner's specifications and can be fitted for men or women. Each hat will also be personalized with the winner's initials or specific personalization.

Raffle entries are $50 each, and each raffle is limited to 200 entries. Multiple hats will be raffled off throughout the NFL season.

Visit www.CAM1NEWTON.com to enter and for more information. The first hat raffle ends Sat., Oct. 5.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC