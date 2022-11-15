Panthers legend Thomas Davis opening Uptown sports bar

Thomas Davis, a longtime Carolina Panthers fan favorite, is opening his new sports bar, Ten58, in Uptown this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When he was a member of the Carolina Panthers, Thomas Davis used to roam the field at Bank of America Stadium in search of quarterbacks and ball carriers to punish. Now, the former fan favorite is starting a new career in Uptown.

He's opening a sports bar.

Ten58, aptly named after the numbers Davis wore in his career — 10 at the University of Georgia and 58 with the Panthers — will host its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 17. The sports bar is located at 430 West Fourth Street, where Taproom Social used to be. It's directly across from Truist Field at the intersection with Graham Street. The grand opening will run from 6-11 p.m.

The first 20 people will receive a special gift autographed by Davis himself. Ten58 will be a bar and lounge designed for "good people to have a great time," Davis promised on Instagram.

"There is nothing better than having somewhere in the city to watch a game, enjoy good food and have a great time," the bar's Instagram page says. "A truly welcoming bar and lounge in the heart of uptown Charlotte, where you are guaranteed to make lasting memories with friends and family."

"We appreciate all the love and support we've received thus far and hope to see you Thursday and thereafter," an Instagram post announcing the grand opening says.

Davis spent nearly all of his 16-year NFL career with the Panthers from 2015 through 2018. He was a cornerstone of the franchise during its heyday in the 2010s, including the run to Super Bowl 50 in 2015. He was the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014 and was selected to three Pro Bowls.

After two years away from Carolina, Davis signed a one-day contract to retire as a Panther in 2021.

