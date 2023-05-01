Panthers try to end Saints' 3-game win streak in finale

The rematch in New Orleans on Sunday comes a week after both teams were eliminated from playoff contention.

NEW ORLEANS — The Carolina Panthers are hoping to end the New Orleans Saints' three-game winning streak as they enter their season finale Sunday at 1 p.m.

The first meeting between these teams went to the Panthers in Week 3 in Carolina. The rematch in New Orleans on Sunday comes a week after both teams were eliminated from playoff contention.

#Panthers sign WR Preston Williams to the active roster to get a look at him tomorrow. They’ve also activated CB Josh Norman and say he’ll play a bigger role tomorrow vs. #Saints.



Balancing an eye towards the future, but still wanting to win the final game. https://t.co/UjRdd0hJzA — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 7, 2023

The Panthers fell last week at Tampa Bay. That result also eliminated the Saints from NFC South contention. The Saints posted a surprising victory at NFC-leading Philadelphia last week.

QB Sam Darnold threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns last week against Tampa Bay, but also turned the ball over three times, including twice on fumbles which led to 10 Buccaneers points.

Those ended a personal streak of four games without a turnover. Darnold is 3-2 as a starter and is playing for his job in 2023 when he becomes a free agent.

The Panthers have won two of the past three but New Orleans won the last meeting in the Superdome on Jan. 2, 2022. ... The Saints have a 14-12 record in the Superdome against the Panthers. Of 55 regular season meetings, 27 have been decided by eight or fewer points.

