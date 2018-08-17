The Carolina Panthers will only go as far as quarterback Cam Newton will take them.

This off-season, Newton has been surrounded by change, but that also includes his preparation for this upcoming season. Unlike last year, Newton is healthy.

After a rough playoff loss, Newton went home to Atlanta with what some would call a disappointing season in his rearview mirror, one overshadowed by controversy.

“It’s funny to hear females talking about routes,” said Newton during a Panthers press conference.

That comment was in response to a female reporters question. Newton later apologized for his reaction.

This off-season, craving a clean slate, Newton cleared his Instagram. From then on, it was more Cam being Cam.

In July, Newton dropped some intense workout videos showing everybody he's putting in the work.

"Cam has done a great job, and he always does a great job in his preparation for the season,” said head coach Ron Rivera.

Same could be said for Newton off the field. One thing that didn't waver this off-season was his impact on the community. Newton hosted several events and served up smiles in the process.

But perhaps the biggest smile came from the man himself. This summer, Newton's girlfriend gave birth to their second baby boy.

"Children is different things to different people, and every single time I look at all my kids, it just gives me more purpose,” said Newton. “I'm extremely happy.”

He may be happy and all smiles, but an off-season wouldn't be complete without drama. Two weeks ago, Panthers former wideout Kelvin Benjamin had a few choice words to say about Newton -- throwing shade in the quarterback's direction by calling out his passing accuracy.

When Newton confronted Benjamin, let's just say wide the receiver wasn't as talkative.

"I'm just moving past it,” said Benjamin who now plays for Buffalo.

The feud between the two is still ongoing. However, Newton got the last laugh. The Panthers beat the Bills in their first pre-season game; they won't meet again in the regular season.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC