CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October Thursday.

Gano finished the month a perfect 8-for-8 on field goals in October, including a game-winning 63-yard kick over the New York Giants on October 7. Gano has connected on 28 consecutive field goals, the longest active streak in the NFL.

.@GrahamGano is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/yiTP1Q3MIG — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 1, 2018

It's been more than two calendar years since Gano missed a field goal in the friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium, last missing on October 10, 2016 against Tampa Bay. Last season, Gano was named to his first ever Pro Bowl on the strength of hitting 29 of 30 attempts.

Gano and the Panthers will look to extend their winning streak to three at home Sunday vs Tampa Bay.

