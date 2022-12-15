Bankruptcy settlement over failed Panthers headquarters to be approved

At a hearing Thursday afternoon, Judge Owens said she would approve the settlement after final adjustments were made to the plan.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A federal judge is set to approve a settlement between a David Tepper-owned company, York County and the South Carolina government following the fallout of the failed building project that would have seen the Carolina Panthers headquartered in the city of Rock Hill.

At a hearing Thursday afternoon, Judge Karen B. Owens said she would approve the settlement after final revisions were made to the plan, after which she thanked all parties involved.

"Congratulations to everyone, we are at the finish line," Judge Owens said. "Although it's a difficult ending, I hope everyone is pleased with themselves because it really is a great result."

In a news release shared earlier this month, York County said it would receive $21,165,000 from an affiliate of GT Real Estate (GTRE). That amount has been held in escrow since July 2022 as both York County and GTRE worked to reach the settlement.

The county's statement said the receipt of the funds would be "in full and final satisfaction and discharge" of all claims York County had against the company, Tepper, and other related entities. Additionally, York County will withdraw any allegations that any Tepper-linked party involved in its suit violated the Pennies for Progress statute or C-Fund statute, or engaged in any other wrongdoing regarding the payment.

On Dec. 1, the York County Sheriff's Office announced it had started an investigation into GT Real Estate, which is owned by Panthers team owner David Tepper. The sheriff's office said it will investigate the circumstances regarding the transfer and use of public money by GT Real Estate and the Panthers over the construction of the failed training headquarters, chiefly to determine if laws were broken in the process.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the York County Sheriff's Office regarding the investigation.