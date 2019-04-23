CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jonathan Stewart has officially retired as a Carolina Panther.

The running back signed a one-day contract with the team on Tuesday to seal the deal.

Stewart was a first-round draft pick for Carolina in 2008 out of the University of Oregon. He played ten seasons with the Panthers, making the 2016 Pro Bowl and becoming the leading rusher in franchise history.

"He amassed 7,318 rushing yards and 51 touchdowns on the ground in addition to 162 receptions for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns," said Brian Strickland, senior writer for the Panthers website.

After being released by the Panthers in 2018, Stewart spent one season with the New York Giants.

