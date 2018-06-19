CHARLOTTE, N.C. – For the sixth time in his career, Luke Kuechly was named to the NFL Network’s Top 100 players Monday, coming in at No. 12.

Kuechly, who was drafted by the Panthers in the first round of the 2012 draft, is expected to be the NFL’s highest-ranked linebacker and is the highest ranked player on Carolina’s roster, ahead of quarterback Cam Newton (25) and linebacker Thomas Davis (73).

Kuechly climbed eight spots from last year’s ranking and another strong season could lift him back to the top 10. He was ranked No. 7 overall after the Panthers’ run to Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16.

Kuechly’s peers weren’t shy about praising his preparation and ability to figure out what an offense is trying to do.

“The thing that makes Luke special is just how smart he is as a player,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate. “He was calling out half the plays we were running before we ran them.”

“He knows exactly what play you’re running,” said Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis. “You check to something, and he knows it.”

According to Panthers.com, Kuechly leads the NFL in tackles since 2012 with 818 and is the top linebacker when it comes to interceptions (15) and takeaways (22). Kuechly was credited with 125 total tackles last season despite missing one game. Kuechly has never registered fewer than 100 tackles in a single season.

The top 10 of the player-voted list will be revealed Monday, June 25.

