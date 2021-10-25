Matt Rhule on rumors of a possible Deshaun Watson trade: 'That wasn't from me'

After Sam Darnold was benched during a miserable 25-3 loss to the Giants, some Panthers fans are wondering if the team will trade for Deshaun Watson.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule defended quarterback Sam Darnold Monday and denied rumors that the Panthers are looking to make a trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

During a media availability Monday afternoon, Rhule told reporters any interest the franchise has in Watson wasn't coming from him.

"That wasn't from me," Rhule said. "I have nothing to add to that. My focus is on the team."

Darnold was benched during Sunday's miserable 25-3 loss to the New York Giants. His struggles during Christian McCaffrey's absence have been widely scrutinized, with Sunday being the latest source of frustration for Panthers fans. The team has lost four in a row after starting the season 3-0 and looking like a darkhorse contender for the NFC South.

Since Rhule took over last year, the Panthers have played musical chairs at quarterback. Following the release of Cam Newton, the team signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year deal. After a lackluster season, Bridgewater was sent to Denver for a sixth-round pick. The Panthers gave up two mid-round picks for Darnold from the Jets. Now, just seven games into that marriage, fans and pundits alike are wondering if another quarterback change is inevitable.

Watson, the former first-round pick who led Clemson to a national championship in 2016, hasn't played this season following reports of sexual misconduct. Watson isn't currently suspended or facing any punishment from the NFL. Multiple reports have linked the Panthers to pursuing a Watson trade. It's unclear how much the Texans would want, or how much Carolina would pay, especially given Watson's uncertain legal future.

"We always just talk about the player and the fit," Rhule said. "The risk and reward of what you're giving up."

WCNC Charlotte's Nick Carboni polled Panthers fans on Twitter, asking if they think the team should trade for Watson. The results were split, with a slight lean toward fans saying they should stay away until his legal situation is cleared up. Others said until Watson is charged, the Panthers should make every effort to acquire the star quarterback.

