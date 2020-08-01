CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Matt Rhule will officially be introduced as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers Wednesday afternoon, the team announced.

Rhule and his family were set to leave Waco, Texas for Charlotte Wednesday morning. Rhule has spent the last three seasons as head coach of Baylor University, leading the Bears to an 11-win season and appearance in the Sugar Bowl this year.

WCNC will have live coverage of Rhule's introductory press conference in uptown Wednesday afternoon. He is scheduled to reporters at 2 p.m.

10:55 a.m.: The plane carrying Matt Rhule and his family arrives at Wilson Air Center in Charlotte.

9:52 a.m.: The Panthers announce that Rhule's press conference will be streamed live on Panthers.com. You can also watch it live on WCNC NBC Charlotte.

9:27 a.m.: The Panthers tweet a photo of Rhule and his family preparing to board a plane, presumably for Charlotte with the caption, "It's happening."

