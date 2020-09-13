Panther fans hold drive-thru tailgate while no fans are allowed in the stadium

Fans said it’s weird not being there in person but at least the Bojangles tradition can continue this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The home opener for the Panthers looks a little different this year. No fans and no tailgating. But people are still trying to find ways to ‘Keep Pounding’ and cheer on the team.

Typically you’d see fans fill the parking lots around Bank of America Stadium on gameday tailgating hours before kickoff.

But this year, a lot of fans are filling this parking lot at the midtown Bojangles for a drive-thru tailgate party.

With balloons, music, and even an appearance by Sir Purr this tailgate is a small glimpse at what panthers fans are missing this year.

The Panthers organization worked on a plan to allow fans inside the game today even at a limited capacity.

But in an email to fans the Panthers said despite their best efforts, fans won’t be part of the game-day experience at Bank of America right now.

But they are confident they can safely host a limited number of fans and are reaching out to government officials regarding options for future games.

“I always got Bojangles whenever I went to the stadium and stuff. It was like every time. I mean it’s just a good tradition to go, you know. Like, it just reminds you of game day and stuff and you just get used to that feeling and you can’t really let go of it,” said Hugh Lynch, a Panthers fan.