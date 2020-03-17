The Carolina Panthers are giving long-time quarterback Cam Newtwon and his agent permission to seek a trade from the team.

General Manager Marty Hurney met with Newton and his representation this week to discuss the plan, which could mark the beginning of the end for Cam Newton in Carolina.

"One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft," Hurney said. "Every year difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."

Newton responded to the team's Instagram post, commenting in part, "Stop with the word play! I never asked for it. There is no dodging this one. I love the Panthers to death and will always love you guys! Please do not try and play me or manipulate the narrative and act like I wanted this. You forced me into this!"

Newton was drafted No. 1 overall by the Panthers in 2011 after leading Auburn University to a national championship and Heisman Trophy in 2010. He took the NFL by storm and won the MVP award in 2015, en route to an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

Newton's future with the team has been the center of speculation for months, as he enters the final year of his contract with the team in an apparent rebuilding mode. The 30-year-old has made three Pro Bowls and is the holder of several Panthers franchise records.

Newton missed almost all of 2019 due to a foot injury he suffered in the preseason. Newton played two regular season games before being diagnosed with a Lisfranc injury that sidelined him the rest of the year.

