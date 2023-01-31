New head coach of the Carolina Panthers to hold 1st news conference

Frank Reich is set to hold his first news conference as the football team's new leader.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Queen City is getting ready to welcome the new Panthers head coach.

Frank Reich is set to hold his first news conference as the football team's new leader. It comes after most recently serving as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Frank Reich's unique homecoming as Carolina Panthers head coach goes beyond his time playing for the team and volunteering as an assistant for his brother's Wingate team.

It includes years spent studying at the Reformed Theological Seminary's Charlotte campus, a graduate school that trains people to go into Christian ministry.

"He was bright, sharp, a great student," Dr. Michael Kruger, and RTS professor and campus President said. "A great thinker."

Kruger taught Reich, and got to know him well as the former pro football player looked to make the move to become a minister.

"He wanted to know the Bible better know theology better," Kruger said, "so he could share his faith more faithfully."

