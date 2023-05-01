Panthers RB Foreman and Saints DE Davenport ejected from game after throwing punches

Both players were ejected from the game following the incident.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers Running Back D'Onta Foreman and New Orleans Saints Defensive End Marcus Davenport were ejected from Sunday's game after punches were thrown on the field.

The incident happened just three minutes into the third quarter of the game. Davenport appears to have made contact first before Foreman returned with a punch to the head. Both players were wearing helmets during the incident.

#Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman and #Saints DE Marcus Davenport were ejected for throwing punches.



And yes, both players were wearing helmets. pic.twitter.com/kS4lHBJHFw — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 8, 2023

Both players correctly ejected. — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) January 8, 2023

At the time of the fight, the game was tied 7-7 with 12 minutes left in the third quarter.

