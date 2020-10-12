The Carolina Panthers moved one step closer to their state-of-the-art practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — City leaders in Rock Hill, South Carolina officially approved final documents for the Carolina Panthers' new practice facility, clearing the way for the team to move its headquarters across the state line.

In October, the Panthers, as well as Rock Hill and York County, released renderings of the state-of-the-art facility. It will be located just south of Cherry Road off I-77 and will include a practice facility, offices, restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and outdoor entertainment. The site will become home to Tepper Sports and Entertainment.

"We saw the vision of the site and we knew from the very beginning that it was more than just a football facility and a couple of fields," Mark Hart, VP and chief operating officer of Tepper Sports & Entertainment, said in a statement.

The Panthers' move to South Carolina was made official last June, when Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill giving the team roughly $115 million in tax breaks to relocate across the state line. The team will continue to play their games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

According to the Panthers, the indoor practice field will be able to host athletic events, concerts and other corporate events. The indoor training space will also include state of the art amenities for the players including a weight room, locker room and hydrotherapy room.