CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As the Panthers hit the midway point of their three-day minicamp Wednesday, one notable player missing from team drills was Curtis Samuel.

Head coach Ron Rivera said Samuel’s absence was mostly precautionary as the second-year receiver was dealing with soreness in his foot. He was working on individual drills to the side during Wednesday's practice.

“More of a rest day,” Rivera said. “He had a good workload yesterday (and) looked pretty good out there, but we don’t want two days in a row with that much intensity.”

Rivera told reporters that Samuel may return to action during the final practice of minicamp Thursday if he’s feeling better.

RELATED: Panthers receiver plays 'Curtis Claus'

Samuel suffered a serious ankle injury last season during a 45-21 win over Miami and missed the Panthers’ last six regular season games and playoff loss to New Orleans. In nine games, the Ohio State product hauled in 15 receptions for 115 yards.

Rivera also said fellow wide receiver Fred Ross missed Wednesday’s practice while rehabbing from offseason surgery.

© 2018 WCNC