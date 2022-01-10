Skip Bayless destroys the Panthers after 26-16 loss: 'Matt Rhule is trash'

Skip Bayless, the king of hot takes, set his sights on the Panthers and didn't hold back.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Panthers coach Matt Rhule's seat gets even hotter after yet another ugly loss, Carolina's head man has a new critic: Skip Bayless.

Bayless, the king of hot takes, let loose on Rhule and the Panthers on his "Undisputed" show after Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

"For reasons beyond me, Baker Mayfield decided to walk on at Carolina and join the worst team in pro football," Bayless said. "Would you believe that the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers is Ben McAdoo? Say it with me, Ben McAdoo is trash!"

To quote Bayless' "Undisputed" partner Shannon Sharpe, "Skiiiiiip!"

Bayless wasn't done there. And after a witty comment about McAdoo's "Cheesecake Factory" playsheet, he turned his attention to Rhule and the Panthers, who he called a "clown show" last December.

"Matt Rhule is a college football coach, period, end of story. "Say it with me, Matt Rhule is trash, trash, trash, trash! The whole coaching staff is trash. The organization is trash, trash, trash, and Baker said, 'No, I can do that.'"

Skip Bayless destroys the Panthers organization 😭😭😭



🗣 Ben McAdoo is TRASH

🗣 Matt Rhule is TRASH

🗣The Carolina Panthers are TRASH pic.twitter.com/0NSwGLSk0c — The 4 Man Rush (@4ourmanrush) October 3, 2022

The tide has quickly turned for the Panthers, with Bayless believing Mayfield could lead the team to the playoffs in late August.

Typically, you don't want to be mentioned by Bayless. Because it means you probably did something really bad. Such as the Panthers' offensive performance in the second half Sunday, when they mustered just 12 yards in the third quarter.

The Carolina Panthers fell to 1-3 after an ugly 26-16 loss to the Cardinals Sunday. The team is 11-25 under head coach Matt Rhule. Do you think the Panthers should make a coaching change? Posted by WCNC Charlotte on Monday, October 3, 2022

Panthers fans voiced their frustration with Rhule, who is 11-25 as head coach, and owner David Tepper during Sunday's loss. Mayfield left the field to a loud chorus of boos at various times during the game.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.