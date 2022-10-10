Steve Wilks says firing Phil Snow was his call, names new defensive coordinator

Steve Wilks says he's confident the Panthers have enough talent to turn thing around after a 1-4 start led to Matt Rhule's firing.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks says the next 12 weeks are about doing everything he can to get the team back on track after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season.

During his first news conference as the team's head coach, Wilks said he's confident Carolina has the opportunity to turn things around starting this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

"One thing I do know, for sure, they're not canceling our season," Wilks said. "We've got to do a great job of coming together collectively and finding a way to turn this thing around quickly."

The Charlotte native said he's excited to be coaching his hometown team but doesn't want the moment to be about him. Wilks said the Panthers simply aren't executing well enough on offense and defense to win through five games, but he has a plan to help the players and coaches succeed.

"The No. 1 priority defensively is we have to take away the run and make teams one-dimensional," Wilks said. "Offensively, we've got to create some momentum and some consistency. That starts with running the football."

Wilks: "We're at that point in our season where it's about #KeepPounding, and that's the mindset we have to have." — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) October 11, 2022

Wilks told reporters it was his decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams assistant Ed Foley, saying he wanted a different approach moving forward. Snow and Foley both followed former coach Matt Rhule to Carolina from Baylor.

He said Al Holcomb will call the defense, saying he trusts him to lead that side of the ball.

Team owner David Tepper said Wilks will get serious consideration for the full-time job. Wilks acknowledged that he knows most interim coaches don't earn the full-time job but it won't affect his preparation.

"Our approach is going to be to win the day. The first thing we need to be concerned with is winning a football game and that starts with the Los Angeles Rams," Wilks said. "Whatever's gonna happen at the end of the year's going to take care of itself."

Steve Wilks speaks to the media https://t.co/kJpey3dYPA — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 11, 2022

Wilks said his experience at Arizona equipped him to lead a team in a time of turmoil.

"Yes, I'm excited about being here and being from Charlotte, but the focus isn't about me, it's about this organization that I truly love and care for," Wilks said. "I'm not worried about the end result I'm just worried about winning today and giving them an opportunity to be successful."

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.