PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton paid tribute to Pittsburgh with his pregame cleats on Thursday night.

The shoes, decked out in Steelers colors, read, “Hatred can’t weaken a city of steel. Stronger than hate.”

Really cool tribute from Cam Newton with his pregame cleats.



“Hatred can’t weaken a city of steel. Stronger than hate.” pic.twitter.com/BAN8vr5BoO — Kelsey Riggs (@KelseyRiggsWCNC) November 8, 2018

While in Pittsburgh, the Panthers visited the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue and laid some flowers at the site where 11 people were shot and killed last month.

The suspect, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, 46, pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial. The 44-count indictment included charges of hate crimes.

