CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelvin Benjamin might've scored a touchdown against his former team Thursday night, but it was a Panthers fan in the front row who was the real winner.
And we're not even talking about Cam Newton and Kelvin's pre-game gathering.
Meet Stephanie. Moments after Benjamin caught a touchdown and jumped into the crowd at New Era Field, she was unfazed. In fact, she couldn't even be bothered to look. That's dedication to the team and cause.
Look at that. Not. Even. Fazed. QB1 approves.
For her efforts, she was rewarded with a free membership to the Roaring Riot!
It's the second free membership given out by the wildly popular Panthers fan club. A South Carolina man was given a free membership after giving up his front row seat at Fan Fest for kids to get autographs from their favorite Panthers. Roaring Riot's official Twitter account has dubbed these acts #RandomActsOfRioting.
RELATED: Gracious man being praised for allowing kids to jump in front of him at Panthers Fan Fest
"It was crazy, it was crazy Sergio Torruellas said. "They were like 'they're looking for you on Twitter, they're looking for you on Twitter.' And I'm like I don't have Twitter, I don't know what you're talking about."
For more information about Roaring Riot, including membership, Panthers merchandise and more, click here.