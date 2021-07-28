x
Olympics

Livingstone College graduate set to compete in Women's 400M in Toyko Olympics

Hayes who is from Hope Mills, NC attended Livingston College where she ran track.
Credit: AP
Quanera Hayes competes during second heat of the women's 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

TOKYO, Japan — Livingstone College's Quanera Hayes is set to join Team USA's track team and represent the country in the women's 400m on Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. ET. 

Hayes who is 29 years old is from Hope Mills, NC attended Livingston College where she ran track. 

Hayes is a world champion and has also competed in multiple NCAA, USATF, and U.S. Olympic Team Trials.

