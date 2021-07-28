Naya Tapper joins U.S. Olympics rugby team in the Women's pool round session 1

Tapper, who plays rugby for the national team and professionally for five years now, started playing in college at UNC-Chapel Hill.

TOKYO, Japan — North Carolina's Naya Tapper is set to join her U.S. Olympics Rugby team in the Women's pool round session 1 at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28.

Tapper, who plays rugby for the national team and professionally for five years now, started playing in college at UNC-Chapel Hill. Tapper said she went into college thinking she would just focus on academics and enjoying her life as a college student.

The 5-foot, 9-inch tall athlete had been fully committed to track and field in middle school and high school and said she wanted a little break from the pressures of sports.

POOL PLAY

The 12 participating teams are divided into three pools of four. Each team plays three preliminary matches, one against each opposing team in its pool. Wins are worth 3 points, draws are worth 2 points and losses are worth one point toward the preliminary rankings.

Once all pool round matchups have transpired, the top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage, along with the best two third-place finishers. If teams are tied in ranking points, the first tiebreaker is the result of the head-to-head matchup between the tied teams. If the teams did not meet in a match, or if the match ended in a tie, aggregate points margin is considered to determine the higher-ranked team.

KNOCKOUT STAGE

The single-elimination bracket begins with the quarterfinal round. Teams are seeded as follows:

Group A winner vs. Second-best 3rd place finisher

Group C runner-up vs. Group B runner-up

Group C winner vs. Group A runner-up

Group B winner vs. Best 3rd place finisher

Winners of the quarterfinals advance to the semifinals. Winners of the semifinals advance to the gold medal match, while losers of the semifinals play for bronze. Eliminated teams also play additional classification matches to achieve a final Olympic ranking.

