Sunday Olympics livestreams: Ice dancing, hockey and speedskating

BEIJING, China — NBC is providing quite the sports sandwich Sunday. Live Olympics coverage on top of Super Bowl LVI on top of more live Olympics.
Eat breakfast while you watch American Erin Jackson, the No. 1 women’s 500-meter speedskater in the world, skate for the gold medal. That comes after men’s team pursuit quarterfinals, which includes Team USA.
Then as you’re digesting those wings, nachos and pizza after the game, relax and watch some twizzles as ice dancing wraps up with the free dance.
Mixed in with all that there’s men's hockey between the U.S. and Germany, the final two runs of women's monobob, the final of women's freestyle skiing slopestyle and qualifying for women's snowboard big air.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. ET Sunday and 3:00 a.m. ET Monday. Times are subject to change due to weather. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com.
12:45 a.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Giant Slalom Run 2
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin
2:00 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 4x10km Relay
3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, Finland vs. Sweden
4:00 a.m. EST: Biathlon, Women’s 10km Pursuit and Men’s 12.5km Pursuit
6:00 a.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Aerials Qualifying
6:00 a.m. EST: Short Track, Men's 500m; Women's 3000m relay finals
6:30 a.m. EST: Day 9 Medal Ceremonies
7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin
8:00 a.m. EST: NBC Daytime coverage
8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, China vs. Canada
8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Prelims, United States vs. Germany
8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin
8:15 p.m. EST: Figure Skating, Ice Dance Free Dance
8:30 p.m. EST: Bobsled, Women’s Monobob Heats 3 and 4
8:30 p.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing, Women’s Slopestyle Final
8:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Big Air Qualifying
10:45 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime coverage
11:10 p.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Semifinal, TBD vs. TBD
11:30 p.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying
12:30 a.m. EST: Snowboarding, Men’s Big Air Qualifying
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin
