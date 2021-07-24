Team USA finishes day 1 of Summer Games with no medals, first time since 1972

11 gold medals were handed out on day 1 of competition, out of at least 339 for the whole competitions that are ahead, plus their silver and bronze siblings.

After multiple losses and upsets as the Tokyo Games got underway, Team USA ended the official day 1 of competitions without winning a medal for the Summer Games.

11 gold medals were handed out Saturday for various events including for judo, fencing, air rifle and cycling. Athletes competing for Team U.S.A. did not receive a gold, silver or bronze medal for any of Saturday's events on the first full day of competition.

The official day 1 ending marked the first time since the U.S. competed in Munich in 1972, that no American athletes walked away with a medal on day 1.

Olympic historian Bill Mallon wrote on Twitter that there was a stretch in the games from 1960, 1964, 1968 and 1972 when American athletes did not garner a medal on day 1 of competition.

339 gold medals will be handed out during the Summer Games, plus other medals for those winning silver and bronze in the upcoming competitions.