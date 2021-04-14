100 days until the Tokyo Olympics: How the 2021 games will look

Even after a year delay, many countries are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers say the games will go on but nothing is certain.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wednesday marks 100 days until the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, but even after a one-year delay, COVID-19 will loom large when the world's best athletes compete this summer.

Let's connect the dots on how the games will look and the best way for fans to enjoy the action.

The best seat to watch is really the only option you have: on your couch, watching WCNC Charlotte. No international fans will be allowed to attend the games in Tokyo.

The 11,000 competing athletes will be told to arrive late and leave early to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. On top of that, they'll be kept from hanging out in groups or visiting Tokyo's tourist hot spots.

As for the games, some new sports have entered the Olympic arena, including karate, surfing and something called sport climbing, where athletes race up various types of walls.

When the games do get underway, American fans can expect to see some familiar faces. Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, and Ryan Lochte are all expected to compete for Team USA in 2021. But you won't see past Olympic stars Michael Phelps or Usain Bolt, as both men are now retired from competition.