Carolina will have fans inside Bank of America Stadium for the first time this season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With North Carolina's move to Phase 3 on Sunday, large, outdoor venues are allowed to reopen at 7 percent capacity.

For Bank of America Stadium, that means just over 5,000 fans can attend Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

This is the Panthers second home game, the first against the Raiders on Sept. 13 was held without fans.

"I think it's going to have a huge affect," said Panthers coach Matt Rhule. "The only thing that's hard for me and sad for me is that everyone can't come."

Team president Tom Glick outlined several steps that Panthers are going to make sure fans are safe.

"Our fans should feel confident that they will be safe," Glick told reporters on Thursday.

From socially distant seating pods, to required face coverings, touchless ticketing and security and pre-ordered concession items.

"Get in advance a mobile order in and get some great food, grab and go everything is prepackaged," Glick said. "And this is going to help us work on speed of service but also social distancing."

The plan also includes frequent stadium sanitation, temperature checks and hand sanitizing stations.

Everything has been carefully planned -- not just in the immediate lead up to this game -- but since the spring.

"It's been a daily focus since late March," Glick said, "and we've continued to fine tune and fine tune and prepare for different scenarios."