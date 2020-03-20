CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper, and Bank of America, announced Thursday night they were each donating $1 million to a local COVID-19 relief fund.

On Friday it was announced the David A. Tepper Charitable Foundation, John M. Belk Endowment and David Belk Cannon Foundation would donate $1 million to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools COVID-19 relief fund.

The first fund was launched by Foundation for the Carolinas and United Way of Central Carolinas. Donations now total more than $7.8 million.



According to CMS, "ensuring students had internet connectivity to access online learning opportunities was identified as an immediate need. The CMS Foundation partnered with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and local nonprofit Eliminate the Digital Divide (E2D) to secure a deal for the mobile hotspots and prepaid service"