Panthers pump in artificial crowd noise at practice

Carolina gives preview of what game-day could look like without fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bank of America Stadium only had a few thousand people in it Wednesday night, but it was as loud as ever.

The Carolina Panthers pumped in artificial crowd noise for their practice.

"I think tonight was a great night for us to be in the stadium," coach Matt Rhule said. "It was probably a little louder than it would actually be."

The Panthers first home game is on Sept. 13, but no announcement about fan attendance has been made.

#Panthers practice inside Bank of America Stadium tonight. Set up for fans, if there can eventually be fans. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/C8G1fRmx1K — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) August 26, 2020

Team COO Mark Hart said on the team's live stream of practice that an announcement would come soon.