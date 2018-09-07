CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The sale of the Carolina Panthers is officially closed.

The Panthers announced on Monday afternoon the team has finally sold the franchise to David Tepper, who was voted in as the team's next owner back in May.

“I am thrilled to begin this new era of Carolina Panthers football and am humbled by the overwhelming excitement and support for the team," Tepper said in the Panthers' website.

Tepper said on the Panthers' website he is committed to bringing the Lombardi Trophy to the Carolinas.

"Winning is the most important thing both on the field and in the community, and I am committed to winning a Super Bowl championship together," he said on the team's website.

The deal to purchase the team was about $2.275 billion, NBC Charlotte reported back in May. A source close to the league said the purchase makes Tepper the sole owner of the team.

Tina Becker, photo submitted by the Carolina Panthers.

Following the team's sale, Tina Becker resigned from her position as the Panthers chief operating officer. The Panthers said they don't have immediate plans to hire a replacement for her position.

Becker had been with the Panthers for 19 seasons.

Jerry Richardson said in a farewell message to fans that the "team is in good hands" with Tepper taking over.

"The stadium is a wonderful place to watch a game with friends and family. Carolina is and will be a contender," Richardson said in the farewell message. "From the thousands of people who come every year to training camp to the millions of fans who come to the stadium or follow the team every day, we thank you for making a home for Panthers football in your hearts."

Below is the full message Richardson wrote as a farewell to Panthers Nation:

Jerry Richardson's farewell message pic.twitter.com/jHhaO6YxaV — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 9, 2018

