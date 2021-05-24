Panthers training camp will return to Spartanburg in 2021

Carolina will begin practicing on July 27 at Wofford College

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers confirmed that they will be returning to Spartanburg, S.C., for NFL Training Camp in 2021.

Except for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Panthers have trained at Wofford College every year since the team was founded.

Team president Tom Glick, announcing 100% capacity for home games this year, confirmed the news, and said camp would begin Tuesday, July 27.

He did not have details on fan attendance. Normally the Panthers play in front of fans in an "open practice" setting the first evening of Training Camp.