The Dorman grad scored 20 points propelling the Tigers to their 10th victory of the season.

PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) finished with a career-best 10 made field goals in his fourth 20-point effort of the season to lead Clemson University men’s basketball to victory on the road at NC State on Saturday. It was also Hall’s 14th consecutive double-digit scoring game this season.

The victory marked the first in Raleigh for the Tigers since the 2014-15 season. Clemson won 68-57.

The Tigers (10-5, 2-2 ACC) got 20 points, five rebounds and a career-high four blocks from Hall, while Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) scored 16 points and added in five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The last Tiger to swat four shots in a game was Aamir Simms who finished with four at Miami in a 66-65 win on Jan. 2, 2021.