Power of Sage: Freeman 3-run homer, Braves beat Cubs 8-7

The Braves were coming off two shutout losses to Arizona the previous afternoon — managing just a single hit over 14 innings

Freddie Freeman hit a three-run homer and the Atlanta Braves woke up offensively after a grim doubleheader, overcoming a grand slam by Kris Bryant to beat the Chicago Cubs 8-7.

The Braves were coming off two shutout losses to Arizona the previous afternoon — managing just a single hit over 14 innings.

Eager to make up for that embarrassing performance, the Braves pounded Zach Davies for four runs and five hits in the very first inning.