NC leaders expect 'renewed effort' to legalized online sports betting

Sen. Phil Berger said he believes there is enough support in the General Assembly to legalize online sports wagering in North Carolina in 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers expect a "renewed effort" to legalize online sports betting in 2023 as more states nationwide allow legal wagering on games.

During an appearance in Charlotte Monday, North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, a Republican, said he believes there will be enough support to bring online betting to North Carolina. The state senate passed a bill last summer but it fell apart in the House amid concerns from critics that sanctioning sports gambling would create addicts, leading to increases in theft, embezzlement and debt.

Berger expects new legislation to start in the House and make its way to the Senate this time around. He also hinted that those interested in gambling will find other avenues to bet on sports.

"It is something I believe has the support of the majority of both chambers," Berger said. "It is something the public overall supports. If you have a telephone, you already have access to it. You're not supposed to, but it's there."

Sports gambling took off in the states after a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling. Twenty states and the District of Columbia now offer mobile sports betting, including the neighboring states of Virginia and Tennessee, according to the American Gaming Association, while 28 states and D.C. have some kind of in-person betting. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians opened on-site betting operations last year at its two far western North Carolina casinos thanks to earlier legislation.

North Carolina is currently an untapped market for sports betting, with several major-league sports franchises, including the NFL's Carolina Panthers, NASCAR and college sports.

"I think the prospects are pretty good," Berger said. "We just have to see."

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

