Surratt showcases skills at Wake Forest NFL Pro Day

Sage Surratt along with his brother Chazz will enter the 2021 NFL Draft

Wake Forest held its NFL Pro Day on Wednesday where four Demon Deacons took part in hopes of continuing their football career at the professional level.

Lincolnton native Sage Surratt showcased his skills earlier this year at the Reese's Senior Bowl and did so once again during Pro Day in front of scouts from 29 NFL teams that made the trip to Winston Salem.

Surratt, who opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic, will enter the 2021 NFL draft alongside his brother Chazz, who spent the last four seasons at North Carolina.

"This is something we dreamed of growing up and talked about growing up so we've always had this goal in mind. I'm just very very grateful to be able to do it with my brother," Surratt said.