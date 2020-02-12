Gordon Hayward excited to join Charlotte Hornets as a leader

The Hornets signed Hayward to a four-year, $120 million contract

For 10-year NBA veteran Gordon Hayward, opting out of his contract with the Boston Celtics came as a surprise to many, including the Charlotte Hornets, but when that happened they knew immediately this was a player that wanted to try once again to make a part of their roster and the feeling was mutual.

“I never forgot the commitment and the potential that Michael Jordan and the organization saw in me [in 2014] when they gave me an offer sheet. I signed that to come here back then and ultimately that got matched. That for sure was one thing that was always in the back of my mind. More than that, as the whole thing started going, the vision that the organization had, the front office as well as Coach Borrego of where this team could go and where they could get to, how they believed they could utilize me and where I fit in to all that and the impact that they believed I could have. Maximizing the impact that I could have and helping this team get to the next level was really enticing, really powerful and something I want to be a part of. It’s something that as I was going through this process and thinking more and more about it, it was just something that I really wanted to do,” Hayward explained.

As for why Hayward opted out of his contract with Boston, he felt after weighing all the options this was the best fit for the next chapter of his NBA career.

“This was something that was unlike any other situation I’ve been in, certainly with the timing and everything and how quick everything escalated and how hectic and chaotic everything was. After speaking with family and my agent and speaking with the Hornets organization and hearing more and more about their vision and where they see this team going, it was really powerful. It made me really think more and more about it. It was something I wanted to be a part of like I said, I decided to just opt out and go for it,” Hayward said.

While some may question if Hayward has what it takes to get back to his all-star form after suffering injuries during his tenure in Boston, both the Hornets front office and Hayward still believe he is at the top of his game.

"I still think I’m in the prime of my career and I think it’s going to be a great challenge. Certainly, there’s going to be ups and downs as there are no matter where you’re at in basketball. I’m looking forward to being here in Charlotte and being with the new coaching staff and new players and getting it going,” Hayward said.

Hayward also shared that moving during the pandemic and holiday season has been a whirlwind for his family, which includes his wife and four children, but he's excited their next chapter will be in Charlotte.

