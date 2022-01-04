UNC coach Hubert Davis' father played college basketball at JCSU

Hubert Davis Sr. played for the Golden Bulls in the 1960s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hubert Davis has been smiling a lot this month.

The first-year North Carolina coach has guided the Tar Heels to the Final Four in a surprising run.

And that smile looks familiar to many in Charlotte.

Davis' father, Hubert Davis Sr., played college basketball at Johnson C. Smith.

The elder Davis, from Pineville, was part of the Golden Bulls squad from 1965-69, but statistics show he only played his first two seasons.

His freshman season he averaged 10.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

In his sophomore year he was averaging 11.1 points and 4.1 rebounds before being injured.

For his career, he totaled 225 points and 123 rebounds.

The younger Davis helped lead Dean Smith's Tar Heels to a Final Four in 1991 before embarking on a 12-year NBA career.

Walter Davis, Hubert Sr.'s brother, was a South Mecklenburg High School graduate and Tar Heel himself, and was a six-time NBA All-Star.