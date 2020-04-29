The Wells Fargo Championship was supposed to begin this week at Quail Hollow Club, but unfortunately, it's not happening this year due to COVID-19.

Gastonia native and professional golfer Harold Varner III knows how special the tournament is and just what it means to the Charlotte community.

"The big picture I've always said for the Wells Fargo Championship is it's not about me. It's super important that people just come out that have helped me since I was a kid and for that not to be possible it's unfortunate, but everyone is struggling right now. You've just got to keep going, keep moving and keep getting ready for what's next," Varner said.

While Varner waits to make more memories playing in the Wells Fargo Championship, there are plenty he has to reflect on, including when he found out he would be playing in the tournament for the first time.

"I remember when I got the exemption where I got the e-mail that I was playing in the tournament. I was sitting in São Paulo, Brazil, and I'm sitting on the balcony and I'm in last place in this tournament," Varner said. "I'm looking out there and it's pouring down rain and I look down at my phone and it's like 'Hey we are super excited to have Harold (play in the tournament) being a hometown boy.' I literally didn't say a word to anyone for 30 minutes."

Although the community is missing Quail Hollow Club this week, Wells Fargo is making sure to still give back. Starting by teeing off the week with a $150,000-dollar donation to CMS Foundation's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

"It's a really cool thing because you can't get through this without the help of others," Varner said. "I'm super proud for it to be a place in Charlotte that's close to my heart that wants to keep giving, keep understanding that the kids are the future. I'm sure they're going to donate to things that are going to keep our community thriving and keep believing that something good is coming."