William Byron discusses taking the checkered flag at Homestead-Miami, securing a playoff spot and more

Charlotte native William Byron won his second Cup Series race

Charlotte native and Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron earned his second Cup Series victory on Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Byron joined WCNC Charlotte for a Q&A about the win and the 2021 season.

Q: "First win of the season, second of your Cup career, but to go ahead and get a win three races into the regular season how good of a feeling is that?"

A: "This one is really sweet for the aspect of just being able to be in the playoffs and not have to have that pressure as we go through the season to points race. I've never gone through the summertime and been able to not race for points so it's going to be pretty fun."

Q: "This year you're partnered up with Rudy Fugle. You guys have some great history in your one season in the Truck Series together with seven wins, but to come together this early on in the season with your first year in the Cup Series together and to take the checkered flag how good of a feeling is that?"

A: "It's pretty amazing. He's kind of come in and done exactly what I thought he would do. We didn't expect to win this early, but the progress we've made internally to have faster race cars and better handling race cars is awesome. I'm excited for what's ahead I think we can really do some good things this year."

Q: "Biggest difference in win one in the Cup Series versus your second win?"