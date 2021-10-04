Facebook and Instagram outages reported around the globe

Users reported experiencing issues with the social media company's services before noon Monday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's not just you.

Users began reporting issues with Facebook services Monday morning, according to Downdetector. In addition to the main Facebook platform, its other services — including Instagram and Whatsapp — are suffering outages, as well.

It's not yet known when service will be restored.

On Facebook, an error message said: "We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."

Downdetector, which tracks submitted problem reports for websites, apps and social media, noted that issues started to spike dramatically after about 9 a.m. Eastern. Eighty percent of issues noted were with the websites themselves, while 9 percent were with apps and 11 percent were tied to server connection issues, according to the website.

NetBlocks, an internet watchdog organization, noted that the issues with services spanned multiple countries, and included reported problems with Facebook Messenger as well. The organization, which monitors connectivity in countries across the globe, said that the issues didn't appear to be related to "country-level internet disruptions or filtering."

The technical issues come just a day after a bombshell report was aired by CBS' "60 Minutes" where whistleblower, and former Facebook product manager, Frances Haugen, claims that the company prematurely turned off safeguards designed to thwart misinformation and rabble rousing at one point. There's no known tie between that and Monday's outages.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.