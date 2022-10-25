Google Fiber moving to Camp North End from Uptown

The move is expected to happen in early 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Google Fiber is moving from its original Uptown location over to Camp North End's historic Gama Goat Building.

The high-speed internet provider will be located at 1801 N. Graham St., Suite 300, in the northern section of the 140,000-square-foot building, taking up a nearly 6,000-square-foot space.

Google Fiber worked with Alliance Architecture to design the space, making it optimal for both an office and a community engagement space.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a tenant of Google Fiber’s caliber to our growing community of innovation-forward, technology-focused businesses at Camp North End,” Tommy Mann, Development Director at Camp North End, said.

“The renovated Gama Goat Building has proven to be a unique opportunity for companies seeking best-in-class office space in an adaptive re-use setting with a thriving community of food, beverage and retail businesses at their employee’s fingertips," Mann continued.

The relocation will happen in early 2023.

