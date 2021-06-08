3rd lawsuit filed against South Carolina paper mill over rotten egg smell

The lawsuit alleges New-Indy has been cutting environmental corners and releasing dangerous, noxious chemicals and pollutants into the air.

CATAWBA, S.C. — A third lawsuit has been filed against the owners of New-Indy Containerboard in Catawba, South Carolina, which has been the subject of tens of thousands of complaints and concerns regarding a foul odor in the area.

Similar to previous lawsuits filed against New-Indy, this latest complaint, which was filed June 8, is seeking class-action status.

According to the lawsuit, New-Indy has been cutting environmental corners and releasing dangerous, noxious chemicals and pollutants into the air and inadequately treated wastewater to the Catawba River.

The lawsuit also alleges the company’s actions at its Catawba, S.C. paper mill is affecting the health and wellbeing of more than one million residents and workers in South Carolina and North Carolina.

The lawsuit was filed by Philip C. Federico, of Schochor, Federico and Staton, P.A. of Maryland and Chase T. Brockstedt of Baird Mandalas Brockstedt, LLC of Delaware, joined Tommy Pope, of the Elrod Pope Law Firm and Leon Stavrinakis, of the Stavrinakis Law Firm, LLC, both of South Carolina.



South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have already ordered the plant to lower its hydrogen sulfide levels, which, the agencies said, is causing the odor.

The lawsuits come as Kerri Bishop, the founder of the 2,900-member Facebook group that first brought attention to the odor, told WCNC Charlotte she felt the plant's management wasn't moving fast enough.

"I've been messaging them since probably late February," Bishop said. 'People are suffering."

Bishop is not a plaintiff in any of the lawsuits.

The company has a new website detailing the steps they're taking to fix the situation, which fulfills one of several demands made by state regulators.

