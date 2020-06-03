CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed and another was injured in a head-on crash in Chester County Friday morning, state troopers said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to a crash on US 21 near Fincher Road, about five miles north of Fort Lawn a few minutes before 5:30 a.m. Troopers said a 2009 Ford F-250 pickup and 2016 Nissan sedan were involved in the crash.

Investigators said the driver of the Nissan traveling north on Highway 21 when they crossed the center line and crashed into the F-250. The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital in Rock Hill. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No further information was provided by Highway Patrol. As more information becomes available, this story will be updated. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the new WCNC Charlotte app.

