HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A deadly accident is under investigation in Huntersville Saturday morning.

Huntersville police said the one-vehicle crash happened around 5:16 a.m. Saturday in the 15000 block of Highway 73. The car ran into a telephone pole, bringing power lines down, police said.

According to officers, two occupants were in the car. The passenger was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name was withheld pending family notification.

Huntersville police said Highway 73 between Babe Stilwell Farm Road and Norman View Lane will be closed for quite some time while officers work to clear the area.

