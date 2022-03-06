Charlotte Harris Teeter selling gas 40 cents cheaper this weekend

Harris Teeter's new Davis Lake fuel center will celebrate its grand opening by offering a 40-cent discount to all customers through Sunday, June 5.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter is helping drivers save at the pump by offering a 40-cent discount at its new north Charlotte gas station.

Harris Teeter's new Davis Lake location is selling gas for 40 cents off per gallon this weekend from June 3 to June 5. Customers who miss out on this weekend's promotion can save 3 cents per gallon every day by using their Harris Teeter VIC card. The current average price for a gallon of gasoline in North Carolina is $4.43, with Charlotte drivers paying an average of $4.42 a gallon. State Democrats have proposed a $200 "gas tax rebate" to help drivers dealing with record prices.

The new Davis Lake fuel center is located at 8415 Davis Lake Parkway in Charlotte.

The Davis Lake Harris Teeter fuel center will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 24 hours at the pump. Shoppers can redeem their Harris Teeter fuel points for cents off the gallon at any Harris Teeter fuel center or BP gas station in the Charlotte area.

Harris Teeter, one of the more popular grocery chains in the East Coast, operates 60 fuel centers in Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

